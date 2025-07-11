Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $439,000 Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 841,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,548,000 after acquiring an additional 661,559 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Trupanion by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 337,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 212,545 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,776,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,083,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 144,828 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John R. Gallagher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,671.40. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $183,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,434.24. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,562 shares of company stock worth $678,230 in the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of TRUP opened at $50.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -506.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $57.90.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $341.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trupanion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

