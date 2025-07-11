Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $311,000 Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,661 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,444,000 after buying an additional 51,531 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 779,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,117,000 after acquiring an additional 91,564 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in MasTec by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 627,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,451,000 after acquiring an additional 363,502 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MasTec by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 587,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,021,000 after acquiring an additional 373,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MasTec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Price Performance

NYSE MTZ opened at $168.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.97. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.96 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $461,670.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,051.98. This trade represents a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

