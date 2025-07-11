Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 4,600 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIS stock opened at $286.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $213.26 and a 52-week high of $287.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.52.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

