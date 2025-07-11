Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases New Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,532 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in AECOM by 32.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 15.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 124,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after buying an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after buying an additional 43,706 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $115.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AECOM has a 52 week low of $84.33 and a 52 week high of $118.56.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.86.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

