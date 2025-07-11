Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $322.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $333.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.37 and a beta of 0.23.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.32 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 510.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total transaction of $9,630,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,899,281.72. The trade was a 39.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

