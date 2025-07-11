Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $561,000 in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,024,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,195,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CPRX opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $26.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $61,376.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,205.21. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $4,736,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,912.64. This represents a 74.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,879,369. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

