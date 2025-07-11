Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $344,000 in Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vita Coco news, insider Es Charles Van sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 94,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,708.54. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $518,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,629,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,684.47. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,842,662 shares of company stock valued at $131,786,970. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vita Coco Price Performance

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $40.32.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $130.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.64 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 11.32%. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Vita Coco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vita Coco from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

