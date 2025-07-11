Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $225,000 Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,428,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

KB Financial Group stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.06. KB Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $89.45.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

