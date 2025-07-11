Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 12,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Wedbush cut their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

