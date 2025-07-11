Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,450.58. The trade was a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,000. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $119,067,000. Slate Path Capital LP grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 12,689,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,039 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,521,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,516 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,184,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

