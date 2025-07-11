AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.750-6.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

AZZ Stock Up 5.2%

AZZ stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.89.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $421,962 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AZZ will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from AZZ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZZ shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AZZ from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZZ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 18,851 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,694,893.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 192,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,295.37. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 26.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AZZ by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in AZZ by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 185.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 21.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

