AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $421,962 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.91 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. AZZ updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.750-6.250 EPS.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of AZZ opened at $106.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. AZZ has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $113.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.89. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.24.

AZZ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from AZZ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 42.77%.

Insider Transactions at AZZ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 26,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $2,309,227.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 211,458 shares in the company, valued at $18,160,013.04. This represents a 11.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in AZZ by 185.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 33,238 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in AZZ by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in AZZ by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AZZ by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AZZ by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AZZ from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AZZ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

