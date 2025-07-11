Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) were down 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 217,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 950,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Azincourt Energy Trading Up 33.3%

The firm has a market cap of C$5.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Azincourt Energy Company Profile

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.

See Also

