Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 769 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR stock opened at $95.53 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $104.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.07. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.