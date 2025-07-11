Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 88,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $29.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

