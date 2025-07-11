Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,410 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 86.3% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 931,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after purchasing an additional 431,461 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

SCHE stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $30.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

