Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Straightline Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Haven Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,004,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.1%

MAR stock opened at $282.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.41. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $307.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.68.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,805.68. This represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,710 in the last ninety days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.90.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

