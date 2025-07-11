Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,033,000 after buying an additional 77,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,383,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZO opened at $3,728.41 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,836.81 and a 12-month high of $3,916.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,705.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,558.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.39.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $36.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,087.00.

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,434.78. This trade represents a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total transaction of $101,995,575.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,696,515.78. This trade represents a 76.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,662 shares of company stock worth $131,999,089. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

