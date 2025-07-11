Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3,882.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000.

VONV opened at $86.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day moving average is $82.53. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $87.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

