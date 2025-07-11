Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,412 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,265,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,411,000 after acquiring an additional 679,471 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,383 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,766,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,044 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,703,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,915,000 after purchasing an additional 207,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,198,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,243,000 after purchasing an additional 932,713 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.90. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $65.40.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

