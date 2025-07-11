Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,400 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Capital One Financial by 700.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 19.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $220.92 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $221.95. The firm has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.73.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

