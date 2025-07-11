Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 476.50 ($6.47) and last traded at GBX 467.52 ($6.35), with a volume of 30016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 465 ($6.32).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATYM. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.13) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Atalaya Mining from GBX 420 ($5.71) to GBX 500 ($6.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of £789.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 437.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 387.35.

Atalaya is a European copper producer that owns and operates the Proyecto Riotinto complex in southwest Spain. Atalaya’s shares trade on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market under the symbol “ATYM”.

Atalaya’s operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a central processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto, such as Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East.

