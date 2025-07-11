Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARES. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 price target on shares of Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.06.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $180.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.50. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $110.63 and a 52 week high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $951.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 107,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $17,344,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,876,000. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 33,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $5,472,902.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 873,145 shares of company stock worth $146,204,353. Insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

