AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $438.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $415.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.00.

AON opened at $358.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.64. AON has a 52-week low of $294.01 and a 52-week high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AON will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,778,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,893,382,000 after buying an additional 258,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,165,000 after purchasing an additional 627,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AON by 18.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,864,000 after purchasing an additional 469,238 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 318.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,390,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,053,000 after purchasing an additional 61,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

