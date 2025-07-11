Analyzing MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) & Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) and Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MillerKnoll and Leggett & Platt”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MillerKnoll $3.67 billion 0.39 -$36.90 million ($0.56) -37.89 Leggett & Platt $4.31 billion 0.32 -$511.50 million ($3.74) -2.76

Dividends

MillerKnoll has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Leggett & Platt. MillerKnoll is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leggett & Platt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

MillerKnoll pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Leggett & Platt pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. MillerKnoll pays out -133.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Leggett & Platt pays out -5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MillerKnoll is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MillerKnoll and Leggett & Platt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MillerKnoll 0 2 0 0 2.00 Leggett & Platt 0 3 0 0 2.00

Leggett & Platt has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.47%. Given Leggett & Platt’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leggett & Platt is more favorable than MillerKnoll.

Risk & Volatility

MillerKnoll has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leggett & Platt has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.5% of MillerKnoll shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Leggett & Platt shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of MillerKnoll shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Leggett & Platt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MillerKnoll and Leggett & Platt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MillerKnoll -1.01% 10.44% 3.40% Leggett & Platt -11.89% 20.46% 3.88%

Summary

MillerKnoll beats Leggett & Platt on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc. researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions. It offers its products under the MillerKnoll, Herman Miller, Herman Miller Circled Symbolic M, Knoll, Maharam, Geiger, Design Within Reach, DWR, HAY, NaughtOne, Nemschoff, Aeron, Mirra, Embody, Setu, Sayl, Cosm, Caper, Eames, Knoll, KnollExtra, Knoll Luxe, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, Edelman Leather, Spinneybeck Leather, Generation by Knoll, Regeneration by Knoll, MultiGeneration by Knoll, Remix, Holly Hunt, Vladimir Kagan, Muuto, Barcelona, and Womb names. The company offers its products through independent contract furniture dealers, direct contract sales, e-commerce websites, and wholesale and retail stores. Its products are used in institutional, health/science, and residential and other environments, and industrial and educational settings, as well as transportation terminals. The company was formerly known as Herman Miller, Inc. and changed its name to MillerKnoll, Inc. in November 2021. MillerKnoll, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire. The Specialized Products segment supplies titanium, nickel, and stainless-steel tubing for the aerospace industry, and serves the construction market with its hydraulic cylinders group. The Flooring, Furniture & Textile Products segment produces an extensive line of components and engineered systems for office, residential, and contract furniture manufacturers. The company was founded by J. P. Products and C. B. Platt in 1883 and is headquartered in Carthage, MO.

