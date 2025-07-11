Analyzing EVE (EVEX) & Its Rivals

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare EVE to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of EVE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of EVE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EVE and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVE 0 1 3 0 2.75 EVE Competitors 392 2133 3309 120 2.53

Profitability

EVE currently has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.94%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 2.10%. Given EVE’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVE has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares EVE and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVE N/A -138.86% -57.79% EVE Competitors -410.26% -70.31% -14.00%

Risk & Volatility

EVE has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVE’s rivals have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVE and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EVE N/A -$138.17 million -12.89 EVE Competitors $18.80 billion $730.78 million 9.57

EVE’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than EVE. EVE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

EVE rivals beat EVE on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

