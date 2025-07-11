Analysts Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target at $39.58

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.58.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. TD Cowen downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of HIMS opened at $50.23 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.02.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $540,485.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 58,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,500.26. This represents a 16.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 65,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $3,855,814.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 95,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,118.10. This trade represents a 40.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 670,250 shares of company stock valued at $34,487,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

