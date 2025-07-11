American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in American International Group by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 359.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.12.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.67%.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.