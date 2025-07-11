American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

In other news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This trade represents a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 194.5% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in American International Group by 42.8% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average of $80.20. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American International Group has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.67%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

