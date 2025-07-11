Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Insider Sells $207,590,788.99 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 927,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.73, for a total transaction of $207,590,788.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 904,527,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,369,850,767.76. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

