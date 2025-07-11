Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199,727 shares during the period. MakeMyTrip makes up 42.3% of Amansa Capital PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $156,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,871,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMYT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Macquarie raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MakeMyTrip from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $92.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 110.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average is $102.12. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

