Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of RenaissanceRe worth $14,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,587.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,986,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $238.33 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $210.51 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.17). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

RNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $285.00 price target on RenaissanceRe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised RenaissanceRe from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.56.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $82,847.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,009.16. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

