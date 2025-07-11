Alps Advisors Inc. Has $18.43 Million Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,461 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $18,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 47.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $34,735,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 895.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.86. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $92.68.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $971.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.72 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $192,887.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,924.20. This represents a 12.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

