Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,580,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,211 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $16,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WU. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 1,487.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Western Union by 80.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Western Union by 662.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 188.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Western Union in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

Western Union Price Performance

NYSE WU opened at $8.60 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $13.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Western Union had a return on equity of 77.19% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 35.07%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

