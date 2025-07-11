Allworth Financial LP Sells 10,518 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIGB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after buying an additional 235,804 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,444,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 583.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 197,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,981 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $45.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $47.65.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

