Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rogco LP now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 89.8% during the first quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $136.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

