Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of DIA opened at $446.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.58. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.