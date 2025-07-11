Allworth Financial LP Has $16.02 Million Position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $16,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Realty Income by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 488,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 111,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,207,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 1,965.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 155,469 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on O. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $56.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average is $55.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.