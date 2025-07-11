Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after buying an additional 33,332 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 278,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after buying an additional 62,762 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.56 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

