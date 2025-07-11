Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS NULV opened at $42.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $43.39.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

