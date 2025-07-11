Allworth Financial LP Buys 283 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,906,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,317,000 after purchasing an additional 257,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,345,000 after buying an additional 250,053 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,925,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,787,000 after buying an additional 95,359 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,719,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,883,000 after buying an additional 2,170,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,926,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,955,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $61.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $150.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.41. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

