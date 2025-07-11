Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.07% of Essential Utilities worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.80 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTRG. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.