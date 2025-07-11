Allworth Financial LP Acquires 7,889 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,263,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,284 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 282.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,875,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Prologis by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,345,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,304,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. CJS Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Prologis Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of PLD stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.23. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $132.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.