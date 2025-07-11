Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 19,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:APD opened at $294.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.69 and a 1-year high of $341.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.12.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

