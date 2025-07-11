Ailey Price Down 0.4% This Week (ALE)

Ailey (ALE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, Ailey has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Ailey has a total market capitalization of $177.28 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Ailey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ailey token can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000461 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ailey

Ailey was first traded on August 24th, 2023. Ailey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,868,055 tokens. Ailey’s official Twitter account is @aileyverse. Ailey’s official website is myailey.com. The official message board for Ailey is twitter.com/aileyverse.

Ailey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ailey (ALE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ailey has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 354,895,833.33333333 in circulation. The last known price of Ailey is 0.54395813 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $4,314,596.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myailey.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ailey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ailey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ailey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

