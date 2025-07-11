AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $113.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.53. AGCO has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $116.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.38. AGCO had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.87%.

AGCO declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $26,545.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,408.40. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AGCO by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,504,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,026,000 after buying an additional 3,654,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 534.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,901,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,615 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,360,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,641,000 after purchasing an additional 961,081 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $62,022,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $57,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

