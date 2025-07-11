AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Should You Sell?

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.62 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.16 ($0.21). 6,839,160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 3,930,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.16 ($0.22).

AFC Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.46. The stock has a market cap of £125.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.96.

Get AFC Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karl Bostock purchased 193,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £15,469.92 ($21,016.06). Also, insider Gary Bullard purchased 155,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £15,565.70 ($21,146.18). 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc is a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell power systems to generate clean energy in support of the global energy transition.

Based in the UK, the Company’s scalable systems provide off-grid, zero emission power that are already being deployed for rapid electric vehicle charging and the replacement of diesel generators for temporary power applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.