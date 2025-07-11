AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AerSale from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

AerSale Trading Up 0.3%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerSale

ASLE stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. AerSale has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $286.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 97.7% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 3,119,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,367,000 after buying an additional 1,541,724 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,191,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 81,378 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 565,017 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 893,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 17,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

