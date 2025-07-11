Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to “Hold” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $144.16 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.11. The company has a market cap of $233.74 billion, a PE ratio of 106.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.3% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

