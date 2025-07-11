Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,802 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,553,035,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 46,806.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,984,391 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Adobe by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $937,291,000 after buying an additional 952,233 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Adobe by 1,414.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 889,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,321,000 after buying an additional 830,300 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $371.43 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $396.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.42. The stock has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.08.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

